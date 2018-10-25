The Associated Press offers some tips for both small-business owners and individuals who need to sign up for health coverage through state exchanges this year.

Small business owners interested in buying insurance through an association health plan should tread as carefully as they would with any kind of health care coverage. Labor Department rules that began phasing in Sept. 1 make it possible for sole proprietors and partners to join AHPs, something they couldn't do under the Affordable Care Act. But there are still many unknowns about these plans — for example, whether the new rules will survive a lawsuit brought by 11 states and Washington, D.C., that claims they allow insurance to be sold that's in violation of federal law. The rules allow very small companies to band together and act as a large company, and large companies are exempt from some of the Affordable Care Act's coverage requirements. (Rosenberg, 10/24)