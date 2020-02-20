For Now, Bulk Of People Coming Off Food Stamps Attributed To Improving Economy, But That Could Change

Experts say the food stamp program is for now working as it should, but new policies from the Trump administration might add restrictions that would affect people who wouldn't have otherwise naturally come off the rolls.

The New York Times: Millions Of Americans Have Moved Off Assistance. Does Trump Get Credit?

President Trump likes to claim credit for the number of Americans who have stopped receiving food stamps since he entered office. In July 2018, he said 3.5 million had fallen from the rolls; the next spring, 5 million had. In his State of the Union speech this month, the number had grown to 7 million. Democrats say those figures only show Mr. Trump has pushed struggling Americans off public assistance by pressing to restrict eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and other programs. (Tankersley and Fadulu, 2/20)

Meanwhile, in other news about the administration —

The Hill: Democrats Demand Trump Administration Withdraw Religious Provider Rule

Senate Democrats are demanding the Trump administration withdraw a proposed rule that would expand religious exemptions for federally funded faith-based social service providers.Led by Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the senators said the proposal is “both an attack on religious freedom and yet another step taken by President Trump to greenlight federally-funded discrimination.” (Weixel, 2/19)

