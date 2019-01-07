For Older Black Men, Doctors Come Out Fighting For $25 PSA Test That Saves Lives From Prostate Cancer

Because African American men are more likely than white men to develop and die of prostate cancer, two doctors disagree with federal policies about screening and say all older black men should be screened. News on cancer also looks at firefighters.

The Washington Post: African American Men Are More Likely Than White Men To Develop And Die Of Prostate Cancer.

Like any plumber, James Lyles, 73, wanted to know what was going on beneath the surface. Two years ago, not long after he had a heart attack, his primary-care physician asked him whether he wanted to take a PSA test — a blood test for a “prostate-specific antigen” that helps physicians diagnose prostate cancer in its early stages. Not seeing a downside, Lyles agreed — and the test showed he did have cancer. Now, in the middle of radiation treatments, he says he is feeling okay. In his view, a $25 blood test helped keep him alive. (Moyer, 1/5)

The Washington Post: 10 Important Questions To Ask If You’re Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer often presents unique challenges to patients and physicians alike. It can be indolent and nonaggressive — or life-threatening and everything in between. Unlike most cancers that have a dedicated road map for treatment, prostate cancer revolves around opinions and biases. To help patients navigate the land mine of the disease, here are 10 basic questions to ask your doctor when diagnosed with it. (Rahman, 1/5)

NPR: Laws Intended To Protect Firefighters Who Get Cancer Often Lack Teeth

Doctors told Steve Dillman the throat cancer he was diagnosed with in 2008 came from smoking. He knew it didn't. "I thought it had to be job-related because I've never smoked a day in my life. I don't chew. I don't drink excessively ... and that's the three main criterias," he says. But Dillman did spend 38 years as an Indianapolis firefighter — and that included running into burning buildings. (Bavis, 1/4)

