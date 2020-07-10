Foreign Students In Fraught Position Due To Trump Visa Rule
Harvard and MIT, as well as the state of California, are among entities filing suit against a Trump administration immigration policy which could lead to the deportation of international students who only take online higher-education courses -- even though many institutions are not planning to offer in-person learning this fall.
Politico:
Harvard, MIT File Suit Over Trump Administration Visa Rule For International Students
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed suit Wednesday against DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in an attempt to halt a proposed federal policy that could deport international students taking online-only courses at U.S. colleges. (Perez Jr., 7/8)
Los Angeles Times:
California Sues Over Trump Policy On International Students
California sued the Trump administration Thursday to challenge new visa rules that bar international students from staying in the U.S. if they take all of their classes online, arguing it could worsen the spread of COVID-19 to require attendance in person. (McGreevy, 7/9)
Stat:
International MD, PhD Students Wrestle With Uncertainty From New ICE Rules
International students completing their medical and doctoral degrees in the United States are wrestling with frustration and uncertainty following the release of federal rules this week that could bar them from staying in the country. In an emergency ruling Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that students who are on an F-1 visa — usually reserved for international students enrolled in degree programs in the U.S. — will have to leave the country if their schools have opted for online-only classes in the fall. The rules also apply to students who are here on an M-1 visa, which is for completing vocational training and other technical courses. (Chakradhar, 7/10)
AP:
Foreign Students Weigh Studying In Person Vs. Losing Visas
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America. The students from countries as diverse as India, China and Brazil say they are scrambling to devise plans after federal immigration authorities notified colleges this week that international students must leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. Some say they are thinking about returning home or moving to nearby Canada. (Naishadham, Mumphrey and Powell, 7/10)