Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) played a key role in the Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace the health law when they had control of the House.

Reuters: Senior House Republican Walden Will Not Seek Re-Election

U.S. Representative Greg Walden, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said on Monday he will not seek re-election in November 2020, the latest Republican to announce his retirement. Walden, 62, who previously chaired the committee and oversaw many legislative efforts, said in a statement released by his office that he believes he would have been re-elected if he had run. Walden, who is from Oregon, has been in Congress since 1999 and is deputy chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. (10/28)

Bloomberg: Top House Energy And Commerce Republican Greg Walden To Retire

The Energy and Commerce Committee oversees health care, telecommunications, energy and environmental policymaking. Among his achievements, he cited passage of legislation to deal with the opioid crisis, expand broadband service and improve the health of forests. (Wasson, 10/28)

The Hill: Oregon GOP Rep. Greg Walden Won't Seek Reelection

As chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over health care issues in the House, Walden played a key role in the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare in 2017. (Brufke, 10/28)

