From 75 Hours To 8: CMS Loosened Nursing Home Aide Training Requirements During Pandemic
The nursing home industry previously lobbied the Trump administration to relax regulations to certify nurse aides. At the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began to allow caregivers to complete eight hours of online training, instead of the 75 previously required.
Politico:
Trump Team Relaxed Training Rules For Nursing Home Staff Just As Pandemic Hit
Shortly after the first coronavirus outbreak ravaged a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., the Trump administration moved to fulfill a longstanding industry goal — waiving the requirement that nurse’s aides receive 75 hours of training and allowing people who study only eight hours online to become caregivers during the pandemic. The industry had been fighting for years to reduce training requirements, saying they make it harder to recruit staff. The day after the administration announced the change, the industry rolled out a free online training program for certifying the new role — called a "temporary nurse aide" — that has since been adopted by at least 19 states. (Severns, 7/15)
In other news from the Trump administration —
The Hill:
Pompeo Says China Will 'Absolutely' Pay A Price For Pandemic
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that the world will “absolutely” make China pay a price for the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying the cost will likely be reflected in changing relations with the world’s second largest economy. “I think the world will absolutely make them pay a price,” Pompeo said in an interview with The Hill’s Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack. (Kelly, 7/15)
CNN:
Republican Convention To Be Scaled Back Due To Coronavirus
The Republican National Committee is planning to hold a scaled-back national convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. The new plans will mean smaller crowds, fewer speeches and the use of indoor and outdoor venues in an attempt to salvage an in-person convention in the state of Florida, which has become one of the country's leading coronavirus hotspots. (Nobles and Diamond, 7/16)