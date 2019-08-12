From The State Capitals: California Lawmakers Face Busy Month With Bills On Gun Control, Vaccines, Housing; Minn. GOP Investigate $25M Overpayments To Tribes

News from state legislatures comes from California, Minnesota and North Carolina.

The Associated Press: Vaccines, Guns, Housing Bills Await California Legislature

California lawmakers return to work on Monday with one month left to pass bills before adjourning for the year. The Legislature was busy before the July recess, passing a $214.8 billion operating budget and setting up funds to pay future wildfire victims and clean up drinking water. But lawmakers still have lots to do before they adjourn on Sept. 13. Here are a few bills they will consider over the next month. (Beam and Thompson, 8/11)

Pioneer Press: MN Republicans To Press For DHS Answers In Committee Hearing

Minnesota Republicans who have called for an explanation about turnover and turmoil within the Department of Human Services may get some answers next week. The Republican-led Senate health and human services committee will hold a hearing Tuesday where members are expected to press DHS leaders about a slew of unexplained resignations and $25 million in overpayments to two Native American tribes, among other issues. (Faircloth, 8/9)

North Carolina Health News: Lawmakers Move Forward On Small Business Health Plan Bill

Realtors, small business owners and other employees in small businesses could have access to another option for health insurance if the state legislature has its way. In the coming days, it’s likely the General Assembly will be sending a bill to Gov. Roy Cooper that allows for the creation of association health plans, to allow for what could be plans with lower premiums. Senate Bill 86 represents a priority long held by many in the state as a way of getting health insurance to more North Carolinians. It would allow long-standing statewide associations such as the NC Realtors’ Association or the state Chamber of Commerce to create plans for their members. (Hoban, 8/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription