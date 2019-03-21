From The State Capitols: Certificate Of Need Legislation; Health Programs For Seniors; Capping Dialysis Profits; And More

News on the state legislatures comes out of Georgia, Florida, Connecticut, California, Maryland, Ohio and Virginia.

Georgia Health News: Kemp Backs Bid For CON Changes, Gets House Panel OK On Waiver Plan

Gov. Brian Kemp has thrown his support behind major reforms of the state health care regulatory system, acting as legislation on the contentious issue was revived in a Senate committee Wednesday. A House bill to make sweeping changes to the certificate-of-need (CON) system recently failed to pass the House on Crossover Day. That normally means a piece of legislation is dead for the year. (Miller, 3/20)

Modern Healthcare: Florida Certificate-Of-Need Repeal Advances In Legislature

The Washington-backed drive to roll back hospital certificate-of-need laws lurched forward in Florida this week, as the state's two legislative bodies deliberated over two very different approaches. On Monday, a key state Senate panel had to table its limited overhaul of the state's so-called CON laws due to lack of support. But the state's House of Representatives voted to move forward its proposal for full repeal—a key priority for GOP Speaker of the House Jose Oliva. Florida is one of 35 states with a certificate-of-need law. (Luthi, 3/20)

The CT Mirror: For The Second Time, Health Program For CT Seniors In The Budget Bulls-Eye

Elizabeth Brandt lives modestly on the income she receives from Social Security, drives a 16-year-old car and has to tap savings for unexpected costs, such as the hearing aids she needs to fully participate in conversations. But Gov. Ned Lamont says people like Brandt have saved too much money to benefit from a health program for low-income seniors. He proposes to implement an asset test for the Medicare Savings program, a joint federal-state program that helps Brandt and about 180,000 other older, low-income seniors in Connecticut pay for services Medicare doesn’t. (Radelat, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: California Revives Bill To Cap Dialysis Pay

The California Legislature has revived an insurer-backed bill to cap dialysis pay at Medicare rates if industry-backed third parties have helped a patient pay for the insurance to fund treatment and don't give certain disclosures. The new momentum has picked up less than a year after then-Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar measure amid intense opposition from the dialysis industry. (Luthi, 3/20)

The Baltimore Sun: House Speaker Introduces Reform Legislation For University Of Maryland Medical System Amid 'Self-Dealing' Scandal

House Speaker Michael Busch said Wednesday that he will introduce sweeping legislation to reform the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors as accusations of “self-dealing” have rocked the hospital network. Busch’s legislation — which will act as a companion bill with Sen. Jill P. Carter’s legislation in the state Senate — came as top officials from the medical system met with Gov. Larry Hogan and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller for an hour in the State House. (Broadwater, 3/20)

Columbus Dispatch: State-Budget Proposal Would Help Fund Raises For Caregivers For Disabled Ohioans

Average hourly pay for the workers who provide home and personal care to Ohioans with developmental disabilities would increase by 11 percent over the next two years — to $12.38 an hour — under a state-budget proposal that seeks to address the worsening labor shortage. If approved, the plan would mark the state’s biggest effort yet to boost wages in an industry desperate to recruit and retain front-line employees. (Price, 3/20)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Northam Signs Legislation To Lower Tax Rate On Feminine Hygiene Products

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday signed legislation that will lower the sales tax on feminine hygiene products such as tampons and sanitary napkins. The “Dignity Act,” introduced by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, originally sought to nix the sales tax for these products altogether. Boysko’s bill was changed to match that of Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, which passed as it was introduced. The final legislation lowers the sales tax on the products to 2.5 percent. (Leonor, 3/20)

