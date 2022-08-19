FTC Cracks Down On Tech Firm It Says Is Revealing Visits To Abortion Clinics

The Federal Trade Commission has threatened to sue Idaho-based company Kochava. The company denied the accusations and said Thursday that it would create a “privacy block” service that would remove health location data from its marketplace.

The Washington Post: FTC Threatens To Sue Firm Allegedly Revealing Abortion Clinic Visits

The Federal Trade Commission is threatening to sue an adtech company it alleges reveals people’s visits to sensitive locations, including women’s reproductive health clinics, according to a lawsuit against the agency. The agency’s proposed complaint, against Idaho-based Kochava, argues the company violates laws that prohibit “unfair or deceptive practices” by allowing its customers to license data collected from mobile devices that can identify people and track their visits to health-care providers. (Zakrzewski, 8/18)

In other news about online health data —

Bloomberg: Anti-Abortion Group’s Data Trove Represents ‘Serious Concern’ Post Roe

Heartbeat’s information represents a “data honey pot,” said Johnny Lin, chief technology officer at Lockdown Privacy, a company that offers to block apps from tracking users. He worries that information about women who inquire about reversing an abortion pill would be valuable for prosecutors in states where the procedure is illegal. (Murphy, 8/18)

More on the fight for reproductive rights —

The CT Mirror: CT Group Fighting Sale Of Day Kimball Hospital To Catholic Provider

A coalition of northeast Connecticut residents is calling on state officials to deny a Catholic health system’s proposal to acquire Day Kimball Hospital in rural Putnam, citing potential restrictions the new owner could place on reproductive health and emergency contraception, as well as gender-affirming, end-of-life and other care. (Phillips, 8/18)

WUSF Public Media: Florida Doctors Sign Letter Urging Health Companies To Stop Donating To Anti-Abortion Politicians

The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. (Carter, 8/18)

San Francisco Chronicle: Alphabet Union Wants Contractor Abortion Benefits Post-Roe V Wade

More than 650 workers at Alphabet, Google’s parent company, have signed a letter addressed to the company’s leadership demanding contractors be given the same abortion benefits as full-time employees in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, said the union that represents around 1,100 people at the company. (DiFeliciantonio, 8/18)

Texas Tribune: Texas Coffee Shop Owner Is Giving Away Plan B For Free

When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly packed in white plastic bags in the bathroom of her coffeehouse, Tumbleweed + Sage. (Lozano, 8/18)

Also —

Axios: Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers Are Expanding In The Post-Roe Era

As abortion bans shutter clinics across the country, "crisis pregnancy centers" led by anti-abortion advocates see an opening to expand into the reproductive care void. (Gonzalez, 8/19)

NPR: How Realistic Are The Abortion Workarounds That Are Filling Social Media?

When news hit that abortions were going to be nearly totally banned in several states, it was reported across the U.S. that calls for vasectomy appointments were increasing. While many men were quoted saying they were doing it for their significant other or because they had no interest in having kids, Twitter was filled with suggestions, both serious and not, that men should be forced to get vasectomies. (Muñoz, 8/19)

KHN: Indiana’s New Abortion Ban May Drive Some Young OB-GYNs To Leave A State Where They’re Needed

On a Monday morning, a group of obstetrics and gynecology residents, dressed in blue scrubs and white coats, gathered in an auditorium at Indiana University School of Medicine. After the usual updates and announcements, Dr. Nicole Scott, the residency program director, addressed the elephant in the room. “Any more abortion care questions?” she asked the trainees. After a few moments of silence, one resident asked: “How’s Dr. Bernard doing?” “Bernard is actually in really good spirits — I mean, relatively,” Scott answered. “She has 24/7 security, has her own lawyer.” They were talking about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana OB-GYN who provides abortions and trains residents at the university hospital. (Yousry, 8/19)

