FTC Fines GoodRx Over Sharing User Health Data With Big Tech
News outlets report on the first time the Federal Trade Commission has enforced its powers over health data breaches, fining GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing health data with data brokers, Facebook, Google, and others. Meanwhile, FDA warnings to sellers of unproven mpox drugs, and more.
Stat:
FTC: GoodRx Leaked Sensitive Health Data To Facebook, Google
The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused GoodRx, the prescription drug discount platform, of sharing sensitive personal information about its users’ prescriptions and health conditions with big tech companies. (Ravindranath, 2/1)
Stat:
FTC Commissioner: GoodRx Fine For Health Data Leaks Was Too Low
On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission made history by enforcing, for the first time, its power to go after companies that don’t notify consumers about health data breaches. The agency said it will fine GoodRx $1.5 million for sharing its users’ private health information with data brokers and advertising platforms such as Facebook and Google. To one of the commissioners, though, that’s chump change. (Trang, 2/1)
In other pharmaceutical developments —
ABC News:
FDA Issues Warning Letters To Companies Selling Unproven Mpox Treatments
A new warning from the Food and Drug Administration urges consumers to beware of marketers attempting to sell illegal and unproven mpox "medication" and "cures" in order to swindle scared, vulnerable people and bilk them out of their money. The agency also shared a series of pictures of the alleged illegal products for sale. (Pezenik, 2/2)
NBC News:
Supply Of Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Expected To Improve In Next Few Months, Company Says
The maker of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy said Wednesday that it is ramping up production of the drug, which has been in short supply in pharmacies across the United States. The drug faced widespread shortages last year due to its increasing popularity, executives for drugmaker Novo Nordisk, said on a call with investors Wednesday. (Lovelace Jr., 2/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Bayer, EMD Serono Restrict 340B Pharmacy Sales After Court Ruling
Starting March 1, Bayer and EMD will only offer 340B drug discounts to hospitals and their affiliates registered as 340B-covered entities, the companies said in letters to customers. The decisions make Bayer and EMD two of around 20 companies that restrict 340B discounts distributed through outside pharmacies. (Kacik, 2/1)
Stat:
Blood-Clot Catching Devices Are Still In Use, Despite Complications
Inferior vena cava filters are supposed to save lives. The spider-like devices catch blood clots before they can travel up to the lung and cause deadly pulmonary embolisms. But for over a decade, these devices have been dogged by questions about how well they work and the serious complications they can cause for patients. (Lawrence, 2/2)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Penn Researchers Are Studying Proton Therapy For Breast Cancer
Heather Klebon was weeding in her garden at her Delaware beach house when she felt a painful lump in her left breast on a summer afternoon in 2019.She would soon learn she had breast cancer. “My whole world stopped,” Klebon recalled. (Ruderman, 2/1)