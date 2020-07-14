Funding Bill Advancing In House Has $24B In COVID Emergency Money
The emergency funding, that is part of a larger spending bill, was approved by the House Appropriations Committee Monday. Continued pandemic response is expected to be at the center of fierce congressional debate over the next few weeks.
The Hill:
House Panel Advances Health Bill With $24B In Emergency COVID-19 Funds
The House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved the labor, health and human services, and education funding bill for 2021, which included $24.43 billion in emergency funds largely linked to the COVID-19 crisis. The bill advanced in a 30-22 party-line vote. The $196.5 billion spending bill is the largest annual nondefense bill and has taken on renewed significance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reached new heights in recent days as cases explode. (Elis, 7/13)
The New York Times:
Health Care Takes Center Stage In Battle For Congress During Pandemic
Dueling commercials illustrate a reality of the accelerating campaign season, which is entering a crucial period as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage: Health care is shaping up as a driving force in deciding the outcome in November. (Hulse and Cochrane, 7/12)
Kaiser Health News:
Next Showdown In Congress: Protecting Workers Vs. Protecting Employers In The Pandemic
Congressional leaders are squaring off over the next pandemic relief bill in a debate over whom Congress should step up to protect: front-line workers seeking more safeguards from the ravages of COVID-19 or beleaguered employers seeking relief from lawsuits. Democrats want to enact an emergency standard meant to bolster access to protective gear for health care and other workers and to bar employers from retaliating against them for airing safety concerns. (Jewett and Bailey, 7/13)
The Hill:
McConnell In Talks With Mnuchin On Next Phase Of Coronavirus Relief
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that he is in discussions with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on the next phase of coronavirus relief and predicted the Senate will begin working on the legislation more widely next week. McConnell said he’s been working closely with Mnuchin over the last few weeks and will begin sharing the emerging work product with the rest of the Senate GOP conference after colleagues return to Washington on July 20. (Bolton, 7/13)
Also —
The Hill:
Congress Under Pressure To Provide Billions For School Openings
Congress is under growing pressure to provide billions of dollars to help schools reopen as part of the next coronavirus aid package while debate rages nationwide over whether it’s safe to send students and teachers back to classrooms. Democrats and Republicans are increasingly in agreement that education funding will be a key part of the negotiations this month for a trillion-plus aid package. But divisions are emerging over how the funds should be allocated directly to K-12 public schools or through special vouchers for parents. (Marcos, 7/12)