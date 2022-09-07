Future Of Covid Shots? Likely To Be Annual Jabs, Like Flu Vaccine

After a patient gets the recently approved omicron-tailored booster, their covid vaccine cadence will likely shift to once a year under a plan still in development by the White House.

Stat: White House Signals Most People Will Only Need Annual Covid Booster

As part of its push to encourage vaccine-weary Americans to get the updated Covid shot, the White House put forth a new selling point Tuesday: to view it as a first annual shot, akin to the annual flu shot. (Joseph, 9/6)

The Washington Post: U.S. Plans To Shift To Annual Coronavirus Shots, Similar To Flu Vaccine

White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday the newly reformulated omicron-targeting boosters mark an “important milestone” in the U.S. pandemic response, moving the country to a point where a single annual coronavirus shot should provide a “high degree of protection against serious illness all year.” The cadence would be similar to that of the annual flu shot, which could be administered at the same time. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the covid shot,” Jha said. (Sun, 9/6)

NPR: The New COVID Booster Could Be The Last You'll Need For A Year, Federal Officials Say

"Barring any new variant curve balls, for a large majority of Americans we are moving to a point where a single, annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year," said White House COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha at a press briefing Tuesday. (Stein and Greenhalgh, 9/6)

Politico: White House: Covid-19 Boosters Will Become Annual Shot, Just Like The Flu Vaccine

“This week, we begin a new phase in our COVID-19 response. We are launching a new vaccine – our first in almost two years – with a new approach. For most Americans, that means one COVID-19 shot, once a year, each fall,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. His remarks show that the administration is now validating a change in the nation’s Covid response policy, which officials have telegraphed for several months. At a White House press briefing earlier Tuesday Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, had suggested that the policy change was coming soon. (Gardner, 9/6)

Reuters: U.S. Eyes Annual Shots As Updated COVID Vaccines Roll Out

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said even with the seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations down 14% to 4,500 per day, annual shots could save thousands of lives. "Modeling projections show that an uptake of updated COVID-19 vaccine doses similar to an annual flu vaccine coverage early this fall could prevent as many as 100,000 hospitalizations and 9,000 deaths, and save billions of dollars in direct medical costs," she said. (Aboulenein and Heavey, 9/6)

Get your flu shot at the same time, the White House urges —

Fox News: White House Wants Simultaneous COVID, Flu Shots: ‘This Is Why God Gave Us Two Arms’

The Biden administration on Tuesday encouraged all Americans to get an updated COVID shot as soon as possible, even if it means getting it the same day as an annual flu shot. "The good news is you can get both your flu shot and COVID shot at the same time. It's actually a good idea," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot." (Kasperowicz, 9/6)

NBC News: Flu Shots For Kids: Does Your Child Need More Than One Dose This Year?

Ahead of what may be an intense flu season, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged parents on Tuesday to make sure their children are vaccinated against the flu this fall, adding that some kids may need more than one flu shot. (Edwards, 9/6)

