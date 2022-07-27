Future Vision Of Covid Vaccines Charted At White House Summit
Cheap, accessible vaccines. And ones delivered by nasal spray or patch. Those are among the possible future paths for covid vaccinations discussed. New outlets note the absence though of FDA and CDC officials on the panels and that the question of funding was largely avoided.
Politico:
White House Hosts Summit On The Future Of Covid-19 Vaccines
The White House held an all-day summit on Tuesday to discuss the future of Covid-19 vaccines. Presentations focused on how the government could foster innovation while eliminating barriers to immunizations nationally and across the globe. Yet officials from key agencies were notably absent. (Ellen Foley, 7/26)
Stat:
White House Summit Sets Lofty Goals For New Covid Vaccines — But Largely Sidesteps Questions Of Funding
“Obviously, everyone has mentioned that investment is needed here,” Francis Collins, the former National Institutes of Health director and Biden’s acting science adviser, said, smiling, while moderating a panel about new methods of vaccine delivery. “It’s all going to come down to money.” The cheery admission provided a brief reality check at the White House’s daylong “Summit on the Future of Covid-19 Vaccines.” (Facher, 7/26)
The spotlight fell on the future of covid vaccines —
ABC News:
The Future Of COVID Vaccines Could Be Sprays, Not Shots
The future of COVID-19 vaccines might not be shots in the arm or leg. Instead, picture a nasal spray or a patch stuck onto the skin for a few minutes. A group of scientists, doctors and administration health officials gathered at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the next generation of inoculation against COVID and its viral cousins; they were in agreement that there is room for improvement. (Haslett, 7/27)
CIDRAP:
Experts Air Vision For Better Vaccines As BA.5 Expands Dominance
At a White House COVID-19 vaccine summit, experts today discussed what better vaccines would look like, such as one that would block transmission, as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant gained an ever bigger foothold in the United States. (Schnirring, 7/26)