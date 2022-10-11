Gaps In Maternity Care Are Widening Across The US: Report

Stat covers an upcoming March of Dimes report that says 2% more American counties are categorized as maternity care "deserts" since the 2020 report. Problems for Centene's expansion of Medicare Advantage, details on the CommonSpirit Health hack, and more are in the news.

Stat: Maternity Care ‘Deserts’ On The Rise Across The U.S., Report Finds

The home birth had been going well, with the baby having been delivered safely, when midwife Lauren Genter noticed that the mother was losing more blood than normal. (Gaffney, 10/11)

In other health care industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Centene's Medicare Advantage Stars Scores Curtailing Future Growth

Centene will not be allowed to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint in certain locales next year after its plans consistently received poor scores in the federal quality ratings program. (Tepper, 10/10)

AP: Info Expected To Emerge Slowly In Hospital Chain Cyberattack

Details of an apparent cyberattack on one of the largest health systems in the U.S. were slow to emerge as security experts on Friday warned that it often takes time to assess the full impact on patients and hospitals. Earlier this week, CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” but it has yet to answer detailed questions about the incident, including how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans may have been affected. The health system giant, which is the second largest nonprofit health system in America, has 140 hospitals in 21 states. (Foody and Kruesi, 10/7)

NBC News: The Anesthesiologist Who Is Putting You Under May Work For A Private-Equity Firm

North American Partners in Anesthesia is the nation’s largest anesthesia staffing company, employing 6,000 clinicians at 500 facilities in 21 states. The company is owned by two well-heeled private-equity firms, American Securities of New York City and Leonard Green & Partners in Los Angeles. Four of NAPA’s nine directors are private-equity executives. (Morgenson, 10/10)

KHN: Hospitals Have Been Slow To Bring On Addiction Specialists

In December, Marie, who lives in coastal Swampscott, Massachusetts, began having trouble breathing. Three days after Christmas, she woke up gasping for air and dialed 911. “I was so scared,” Marie said later, her hand clutched to her chest. Marie, 63, was admitted to Salem Hospital, north of Boston. The staff treated her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition. A doctor checked on Marie the next day, said her oxygen levels looked good, and told her she was ready for discharge. (Bebinger, 10/11)

On telemedicine —

AP: Telemedicine Was Made Easy During COVID-19. Not Any More

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state, according to the Alliance for Connected Care, which advocates for telemedicine use. (Murphy, 10/9)

Stat: As Telepharmacies In Small Towns Struggle, National Chains Move In

In February 2019, the town of Albion, Ind. — population 2,500 — welcomed its first pharmacy in more than a decade. The Pill Box Pharmacy opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a plaque to commemorate a special milestone: It would be the state’s first telepharmacy. (Palmer, 10/11)

Also —

The Wall Street Journal: BIO Chief Executive Michelle McMurry-Heath Exits After Clashes With Board

The chief executive of the biotechnology industry’s top lobbying group in Washington resigned on Monday, the organization said. Michelle McMurry-Heath left the Biotech Innovation Organization after she was on leave following disagreements with some board members, The Wall Street Journal reported. (Hopkins, 10/10)

The Boston Globe: Dr. Beryl Benacerraf, Groundbreaking Ultrasound Researcher And Physician, Dies At 73

In an unusual way, Dr. Beryl Benacerraf seemed all but destined to become a towering presence in the field of ultrasound, though part of her journey to international renown was difficult. While growing up, she wrestled with undiagnosed dyslexia, which made many school subjects challenging, though it later helped her excel in her life’s work. (Marquard, 10/10)

