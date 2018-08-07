General Motors Signs Contract Directly With Hospital System In Unique Deal To Try To Cut Health Costs

The GM deal is a different approach to the traditional model in which companies hire insurers for access to a broader network of health-care providers. More and more, companies are looking for innovative ways to try to curb rising costs.

The Wall Street Journal: GM Cuts Different Type Of Health-Care Deal

General Motors Co. has struck a deal with a Detroit-based hospital system to offer a new coverage option to employees, upending the traditional benefits setup in an attempt to lower costs and improve care. The auto maker’s agreement with Henry Ford Health System covers everything from doctor visits to surgical procedures. By signing a contract directly with one health-care provider, as other companies have done, GM says it can offer a plan that costs employees less than other options while also promising special customer-service perks and quality standards. (Wilde Mathews, 8/6)

Modern Healthcare: In A First For Michigan, Henry Ford Health Signs Direct Contract With GM

The direct contract with GM is the first of its kind in Michigan. Only about 3 percent of self-insured companies nationally have some form of direct contracts with providers, said the National Business Group on Health. But a growing number of large self-insured employers—Boeing, Walmart, Lowe's, Whole Foods, Disney and Intel—have found that one sure way to reduce employee healthcare costs and improve service is to cut out middle-men health insurers and develop with integrated healthcare delivery systems that share cost savings and pay based on value. (Greene, 8/6)

In other industry news —

The Wall Street Journal: Carl Icahn To Publicly Oppose $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Carl Icahn is going public with his campaign to scuttle Cigna Corp.’s $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts Holding Co. The billionaire activist investor plans to send an open letter Tuesday urging fellow Cigna shareholders to vote against the deal, which he calls a “$60 billion folly” carrying a “ridiculous” price tag, according to a draft seen by The Wall Street Journal. (Lombardo, 8/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription