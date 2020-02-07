Geographical Disparities Created By Medicaid Restrictions Has Some People Crossing State Lines To Seek Care

Whether a person can get coverage can come down to a few miles. Meanwhile, congressional Democrats have drafted a resolution to condemn the Trump administration's encouragement that states move toward block-grant type funding. And more Medicaid news comes out of Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida, as well.

Side Effects Public Media: Medicaid Restrictions Force Some To Cross State Lines To Find Affordable Health Care

The federal government reports that more than 27 million Americans were unable to obtain health insurance in 2018. One reason is state restrictions on Medicaid. That has some people crossing state lines to get the care they need. (Martínez Valdivia, 2/6)

The Hill: House Votes To Condemn Trump Medicaid Block Grant Policy

The House on Tuesday passed a resolution officially condemning the Trump administration’s new Medicaid block grant plan. The non-binding resolution won’t have much practical effect. It passed on a mostly party line vote of 224-189 and will almost certainly see no time in the GOP-controlled Senate. (Weixel, 2/6)

The Hill: GOP Lawmaker Shreds Democratic Resolution On House Floor

A Republican lawmaker on Thursday expressed his disgust with a Democratic resolution by ripping it in half on the House floor. As the House was debating a resolution expressing disapproval with a new Trump administration Medicaid guidance, Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) indicated he was fed up with non-binding resolutions. (Weixel, 2/6)

Boston Globe: State To End Health Insurance Program It Once Called A Cost-Saver. The Reason: Costs Are Too High.

Citing “untenable” price increases, state officials are scrapping a program that was intended to save the state’s Medicaid program tens of millions of dollars and offer better health care options to thousands of poor college students. The Baker administration’s decision to eliminate its so-called premium assistance program for student health insurance plans means 21,000 students will shift off Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts plans offered through their schools, with MassHealth, the state’s taxpayer-funded Medicaid provider, becoming their primary insurer. (Stout, 2/6)

Health News Florida: House, Senate Divided On Medicaid Eligibility Issue

The Republican-controlled House and Senate are split about whether to permanently eliminate Medicaid retroactive eligibility for seniors and people with disabilities. The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved a bill (HB 5201) that would make the change permanent. But the Senate wants to extend the change for one year, including it in a budget “implementing” bill (SPB 2502) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. (Sexton, 2/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription