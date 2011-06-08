Make Antiretroviral Therapy ‘Cornerstone’ Of HIV Prevention

Ahead of the U.N. High Level Meeting on AIDS, AVAC: Global Advocacy for HIV Prevention and multiple signatories in a statement call on governments, advocates and researchers to act on the evidence from HPTN 052 and make antiretroviral therapy "a cornerstone of the set of proven strategies we have to prevent and treat HIV. These also include male and female condoms, male circumcision, prevention of vertical transmission, behavior change programmes that target social norms as well as individual risk, and activities addressing key populations including sex workers, gay men and other men who have sex with men, transgender women, and harm reduction programs for injecting drug users" (6/7).

