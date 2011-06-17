House Passes Agriculture Spending Bill

"The House on Thursday afternoon approved the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Appropriations Act by a 217-203 vote," The Hill's "Floor Action Blog" reports. A day earlier, the House "rejected several amendments from Rep. Paul Broun (R-Ga.) to cut the Food for Peace program, the International Food for Education and Child Nutrition program, and make further cuts to [the Women, Infants and Children program]," the blog notes (Kasperowicz, 6/16).

The Kaiser Family Foundation Global Health Policy Tracker has more information on the bill.

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription