Glaxo Halts International Distribution Of Zantac Because Of Cancer Concerns

Also, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit recalled its generic version of the drug, called ranitidine, on Tuesday, confirming it had found worrisome levels of the carcinogen called NDMA.

Bloomberg: Zantac’s Original Maker Halts Shipping On Carcinogen Concern

GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the original branded maker of Zantac, halted global distribution of the popular stomach medicine, adding momentum to actions aimed at stopping access to drugs that are tainted with a potential human carcinogen. Glaxo will also recall the drug in India, where it’s known as Zinetac, and Hong Kong. The recalled medicine is made with an active ingredient from two India-based suppliers, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Saraca Laboratories Ltd., Kristen Neese, a spokeswoman for Glaxo, said in an email Wednesday. (Edney, 9/25)

Miami Herald: Sandoz Recalls All Ranitidine For Cancer-Causing Ingredient

Sandoz recalled 14 lots of Ranitidine capsules for exceeding the FDA’s limits on a probable carcinogen, a substance that can cause cancer. That substance in this case, NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine), also has caused the recall of numerous heart and blood pressure medications since July 2018. (Neal, 9/25)

Georgia Health News: Cancer Risks Spark Calls To Replace Ethylene Oxide

In 2005, the EPA considered banning ethylene oxide in new sterilizing facilities because of the cancer risk it posed to residents who lived around the plants. ...Ultimately, under pressure from industry, and with EPA’s acceptance of companies’ claims they were doing everything feasible to reduce their emissions, the agency failed to act – worried about disrupting a key part of the process of sterilizing medical equipment in the U.S. ... Once again, the EPA is considering new restrictions on ethylene oxide sterilization because of the cancer risks it poses. Once again, the sterilizing and medical device industries are pushing back, warning of harm to patients if ethylene oxide is restricted. (Goodman and Miller, 9/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription