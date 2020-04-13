Global Health Watch: Boris Johnson Thanks Medics For Saving His Life; Mossad Spies Take Active Role In Combating Virus In Israel

News outlets report on the impact of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, Israel, Spain, South Korea, Russia and China.

Reuters: Boris Johnson Says Medics Saved His Life As UK Deaths Pass 10,000 Mark

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked staff for saving his life from COVID-19, but his government was forced to defend its response to the coronavirus outbreak as the national death toll passed 10,000. The sombre milestone came after Britain reported two days in a row of hospital deaths increasing by more than 900. Friday’s death toll of 980 surpassed the highest daily total recorded in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe so far. (Shirbon and Holton, 4/12)

The Wall Street Journal: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Released From Hospital

He urged people to continue practicing social distancing and stay home whenever possible to ease the burden on the country’s health-care system. “Because although we mourn every day those who are taken from us in such numbers and though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus—a fight we never picked against an enemy we still don’t entirely understand,” Mr. Johnson said. “We are making progress in this national battle because the British people formed a human shield around this country’s greatest national asset, our National Health Service.” (Hookway, 4/13)

The New York Times: Israel’s Not-So-Secret Weapon In Coronavirus Fight: The Spies Of Mossad

When Israel’s health minister was found to be infected with the coronavirus early this month, all high-level officials in close contact with him were quarantined, including one who stood out: the director of the Mossad, the storied Israeli spy service. Mossad officers, primarily associated with covert operations abroad in the name of protecting Israel, are not normally in the business of public health. So Israelis were immediately intrigued. (Bergman, 4/12)

Reuters: Spain Sets Out Back-To-Work Guidelines As Coronavirus Death Rate Slows

Spain’s government on Saturday set out guidelines for people returning to work under a loosening of lockdown restrictions, while the country reported its lowest one-day increase in deaths from the coronavirus since March 23. (Cadenas and Allen, 4/11)

Reuters: South Korea Reports More Recovered Coronavirus Patients Testing Positive Again

South Korea reported on Monday that at least 116 people initially cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again, although officials suggested they would soon look at easing strict recommendations aimed at preventing new outbreaks. (Smith, 4/13)

Reuters: Russian Border Becomes China's Frontline In Fight Against Second Virus Wave

China’s northeastern border with Russia has become a frontline in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic as new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks - with more than 90% involving people coming from abroad. (Tian and Wu, 4/12)

The New York Times: China’s ‘Wailing Wall’: Digital Elegies For A Coronavirus Martyr

Li Wenliang, a doctor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, died of the coronavirus on Feb. 6 at the age of 34. More than a month before that, he went online to warn friends of the strange and deadly virus rampaging through his hospital, only to be threatened by government authorities. He became a hero in China when his warnings proved true, then a martyr when he died. After his passing, people began to gather, virtually, at his last post on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform. In the comments section, they grieve and seek solace. Some call it China’s Wailing Wall, a reference to the Western Wall in Jerusalem where people leave written prayers in the cracks. (Yuan, 4/13)

NPR: China Reports 169 New Coronavirus Cases — Highest In 5 Weeks

China is reporting its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than five weeks, saying most of them originated abroad. Officials said Monday that mainland China had 169 new confirmed cases of infection, with 61 of them described as "asymptomatic" COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The government said 98 of the cases were "imported" by people arriving from abroad. The total figure represents the highest number of new cases since March 6. (Neuman, 4/13)

