Global Health Watch: Origin Of Virus Remains A Mystery; Outbreak Escalates In Brazil While Tamed In New Zealand

Coronavirus news is reported out of China, New Zealand, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, El Salvador and other nations.

Reuters: China Lab Rejects COVID-19 Conspiracy Claims, But Virus Origins Still A Mystery

Claims that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan have no basis in fact, the head of the lab told Reuters, adding that there were still no conclusive answers as to where the disease started. (Stanway, 4/28)

The Associated Press: Virus Tamed In New Zealand, While Brazil Emerges As Hot Spot

Surfers in New Zealand hit the waves at dawn, builders returned to construction sites and baristas fired up their espresso machines as the nation eased a strict lockdown Tuesday amid hopeful signs the coronavirus has been all but vanquished Down Under — at least for now. But elsewhere, Brazil was emerging as a potential new hot spot for infections, and fresh doubts were raised over whether Japan would be able to host the already postponed Olympic Games next year. (Perry and Biller, 4/28)

The Associated Press: Russian Doctors, Nurses Face More Risks As Virus Cases Grow

Reports of infected medical workers are emerging almost daily as Russia copes with the virus. Last week alone, more than 200 doctors in Moscow and St. Petersburg were reported to have it, with some turning to social media to make their plight known. It’s unclear how many Russian doctors and nurses overall have been infected. The Health Ministry did not respond to requests for comment but news reports from a dozen regions in the past two weeks suggest at least 450 medical workers have had COVID-19, with 11 doctors and five nurses dying. (Litvinova, 4/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Antibribery Group Warns Of Bribery Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic

An anticorruption unit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned countries to be on guard for potential bribery, particularly in the health care sector, as they tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions said last week that the economic fallout and human suffering from the pandemic can create conditions “ripe for corruption” and that bribery and corruption could undermine how countries respond to the crisis. (Sun, 4/27)

The Associated Press: Japan Medical Assn: Tokyo Olympics Difficult Without Vaccine

The medical community in Japan is moving toward a consensus that holding next year’s Tokyo Olympics may hinge on finding a coronavirus vaccine. Japan Medical Association president Yoshitake Yokokura said in a video media conference on Tuesday that the Olympics were possible only if the infections were under control, not only in Japan, but globally. (Wade, 4/28)

CNN: Olympics Could Be Canceled If The Coronavirus Persists Next Year, Says Tokyo 2020 Chief

The Olympics could be canceled if the Covid-19 pandemic continues into next year, according to the Tokyo 2020 president. The Games are scheduled to start from July 23, 2021, having already been postponed a year amid the virus outbreak. This would be the strongest statement on canceling the Olympics and Paralympics from organizers, who have routinely said they are focusing on plans to hold the Games. (Wakatsuki, Yee and Ramsay, 4/28)

The Washington Post: El Salvador Prison Crackdown: Bukele Authorizes Lethal Force

El Salvador’s government launched a crackdown on jailed gang members after 60 people were killed over the weekend, ending months of remarkable calm in the Central American country. Photos released by the office of President Nayib Bukele showed hundreds of inmates stripped to their shorts and jammed together on prison floors as their cells were searched. Some wore face masks, but most had little protection against the possible spread of the coronavirus. (Sheridan and Brigida, 4/27)

