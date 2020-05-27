Global Vaccine Race Likely To Devolve Into Nationalistic Battle Between U.S., China
In another landscape, the global vaccine race could bring the world together for the greater good of mankind. But in the current atmosphere it's far more likely that the development of the vaccine will only stoke nationalistic tendencies. Meanwhile, only about half of Americans say they would get the vaccine if it's available.
NPR:
In The Battle Against COVID-19, A Risk Of 'Vaccine Nationalism'
The race to defeat the coronavirus can be viewed in two very distinct ways. One is based on international cooperation, with a vaccine treated as a "global public good." The other is competitive, a battle between nations that's being described as "vaccine nationalism." Many are hoping for the former, but are seeing signs of the latter. The main competition, on this and many other global issues, appears to be between the U.S. and China. (Myre, 5/27)
The Associated Press:
AP-NORC Poll: Half Of Americans Would Get A COVID-19 Vaccine
Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since first emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll, released Wednesday, found 31% simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse. (Neergaard and Fingerhut, 5/27)
Stat:
Moderna Executives Have Cashed Out $89M In Shares This Year
The top five executives at the biotech company Moderna have sold more than $89 million of stock so far this year — initiating nearly three times as many stock transactions than in all of 2019 — as the company’s share price has soared on hopes for its Covid-19 vaccine. The trades, which led to about $80 million in profits, were prescheduled through a legal program that allows company insiders to buy and sell shares at a later date. But the volume and timing might prove alarming to Moderna’s shareholders, especially in light of the company’s May decision to raise more than $1 billion in a stock offering. If Moderna’s early-stage vaccine can one day prevent coronavirus infection and the company’s best days lay ahead, why are insiders selling? (Garde, 5/27)