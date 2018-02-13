Google Maps Often Including Pregnancy Crisis Centers In Abortion Search Results

The centers are designed to convince women not to have abortions. St. Juan Women’s Center Executive Director Christine Ibañez said that although her organization does not manipulate search results, she's heard that others have bought keywords from Google.

San Jose Mercury News: Google Points Abortion-Seekers Toward Anti-Abortion Clinics

Women and girls using Google to find an abortion provider in the Bay Area may end up in the hands of an anti-abortion operation that doesn’t terminate pregnancies and instead pushes clients to give birth. ...The serving up of anti-abortion results that are opposite to the actual goal of the search is most pronounced when a user goes to Google Maps after searching for an abortion provider. (Baron, 2/12)

Meanwhile, in news from Ohio and Iowa —

The Associated Press: Hospital OKs Agreement With Ohio City's Last Abortion Clinic

A hospital system on Monday authorized a patient-transfer agreement to keep the last abortion clinic in one Ohio city operating. The authorization of the transfer agreement with Capital Care of Toledo "formally puts in writing an existing practice to provide emergency medical care to all who need it to our community," ProMedica spokesman Tedra White said in a statement to The Blade. (2/12)

Des Moines Register: Fetal Heartbeat Bill Sent To Iowa Senate Floor After Heated Debate

Legislation banning nearly all abortions in Iowa after a fetal heartbeat is detected was approved by the Iowa Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday night after a brief debate focusing on women's access to health care versus the rights of the unborn. A packed meeting room at the Iowa Capitol erupted in cheers from Christian conservatives after Senate Study Bill 3143 was advanced on an 8-5 vote. All the yes votes were by Republicans. All the no votes were by Democrats. (Petroski, 2/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription