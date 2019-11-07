Google Takes Steps Into Health Market With Fitbit; Both Companies Say Data Won’t Be Used For Ads

Fitbit, which has been pushing aggressively into health care, is a good fit for Google. It terminated Google Health in 2011 over lack of interest but many changes have occurred since then and tech companies are racing to make inroads. Other health technology news is on a data breach at Veritas Genetics.

The Wall Street Journal: Google Counts On Fitbit To Make Imprint In Health Market

Behind Google’s $2.1 billion deal for wearables maker Fitbit Inc. FIT -0.42% is the search giant’s dream to become a major player in health data after a failed attempt to establish a foothold in it years ago. Big technology companies have long been tantalized by the promise of devices like smartwatches and wireless earbuds to collect a wealth of real-time user data on heart rates, body temperature and the like. Makers of these wearable products sometimes share that data, though they aren’t particularly transparent with whom. Fitbit’s privacy policy says it works with unnamed “partners who provide us with analytics and advertising services” as well as third-party apps. (Needleman and Copeland, 11/6)

Bloomberg: DNA-Testing Company Veritas Customer Data Breached

The DNA-testing firm Veritas Genetics experienced a security breach that included customer information, the startup said. Veritas, which sells whole-genome sequencing for $599, said it became aware that a customer-facing portal had been “recently” accessed by an unauthorized user. The company said that the portal didn’t contain genetic data, DNA-test results or health records. (Brown, 11/6)

