GOP Eyes Ways To Curb Ineligible Medicaid Sign-Ups, But Dems Worry More Red Tape Will End In Coverage Loss

"Can't we figure out a simpler way so that people who are eligible can get into these programs?" Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-Md.) said during a Senate Finance Committee's healthcare subcommittee. Republicans are worried about waste in the program. Other Medicaid news comes form Texas, Ohio and Michigan as well.

Modern Healthcare: Dems Caution More Medicaid Regs Could Hurt Legitimate Enrollment

Republicans want to curb the number of ineligible people on Medicaid, but Democrats worry that more red tape will make it harder for people to get the coverage they qualify for. The Republican-led Senate Finance Committee's healthcare subcommittee, citing several federal reports, is looking into improper Medicaid payments to states that are enrolling people in the program who aren't eligible. Federal and state spending on Medicaid reached $629 billion in fiscal year 2018. (Brady, 10/30)

Modern Healthcare: Texas Awards Nearly $10 Billion In Medicaid Contracts

Health insurers Anthem, Cigna Corp. and Molina Healthcare stand to lose millions in premium revenue after losing ground in the Texas Medicaid Star+Plus program, a managed care program worth nearly $10 billion in premium revenue for managed care organizations. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Tuesday evening announced three-year contract awards for the program, which serves about 525,000 seniors and people who are blind and disabled. Contracts start on Sept. 1, 2020. It's likely that some insurers will challenge the contract awards. (Livingston, 10/30)

Columbus Dispatch: 1.2 Million Ohio Medicaid Recipients May Be In Dark Over Losing Coverage For Walgreens

Walgreens, Ohio’s second-largest pharmacy retailer, and CareSource, the state’s largest Medicaid managed-care plan have cut ties, according to Walgreens executives. Yet, with open enrollment starting on Friday, neither CareSource nor Ohio Medicaid have acknowledged the split, much less notified Medicaid recipients. (Schladen, 10/31)

The Detroit News: Emails: Michigan Health Chief Sought To Suspend Medicaid Work Rules

Fearing more than 100,000 people could lose insurance coverage, Michigan’s health and human services director privately pushed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to do an end-around the Legislature to suspend Medicaid work requirements, according to emails obtained by The Detroit News. The law passed last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature requires able-bodied adults participating in Michigan's Medicaid expansion program for low-income residents to work 80 hours a month, get job training or pursue formal education to keep their health coverage. (Mauger, 10/31)

