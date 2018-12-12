Gottlieb Decries High Insulin Prices But Stops Short Of Endorsing Policies That Would Dramatically Change How Drugmakers Do Business

“We’ve heard frequent reports of patients rationing insulin, and in some cases dying because they can’t afford the injections they need to survive,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “These tragic stories aren’t isolated occurrences. And they’re not acceptable for a drug that’s nearly a century old.”

Stat: FDA Chief Blasts Insulin Prices, Touts Far-Off New Rules For The Market

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb blasted insulin makers Tuesday for what he called unacceptably high prices for a decades-old drug. And he rolled out a slate of new guidances for the industry he says will spur competition in the insulin market and bring down the drug’s cost when they take effect in 2020. But in a speech at this week’s FDA/CMS Summit, Gottlieb stopped short of endorsing policies gaining steam on Capitol Hill that would dramatically change how insulin makers do business. (Florko, 12/11)

Kaiser Health News: ‘We’re Fighting For Our Lives’: Patients Protest Sky-High Insulin Prices

Angela Lautner knew her thirst was unusual, even for someone directing airplanes, outside in the Memphis summer heat. “We had coolers of Gatorade and water for people to always have access to,” Lautner recalled of her job as a ground services agent. “But the amount of thirst that I felt was just incredible.” She had no appetite and she lost an unusual amount of weight. Then after a trip to the emergency room, Lautner, who was 22, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The diagnosis was life-changing. (Sable-Smith, 12/12)

Pioneer Press: Diabetics And Their Families Urge MN Lawmakers To Address Rising Insulin Costs

The cost of insulin has become a hot-button issue across the nation as the average price of the drug has nearly tripled in the past decade. The price hikes have not gone unnoticed in Minnesota, where more than 300,000 adults have been diagnosed with diabetes. Attorney General Lori Swanson sued three insulin manufacturers in October, alleging they price-gouged consumers who need the drug to live. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has called on Congress to take action. And state lawmakers who took up the issue at the Capitol on Tuesday vowed to do what they can to ease costs. (Faircloth, 12/11)

The Star Tribune: Soaring Insulin Prices Cause Minnesota Lawmakers To Draft Remedies

A group of state legislators said Tuesday that it is considering regulations — even price controls — to rein in the soaring cost of insulin, which has crimped the budgets of thousands of Minnesota families and caused some diabetics to ration the medication. With more than 460,000 diabetics in Minnesota, legislators say they are hearing many complaints from frustrated and worried constituents. Rationing insulin can lead to illness, even death. (Howatt, 12/11)

