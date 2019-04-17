Gottlieb’s Departure Won’t Disrupt FDA’s Course On Curbing Vaping Epidemic In Teens, Acting Chief Promises

Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless plans to keep moving at full-speed ahead to address the issue that became central to former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb's mission. “Let me dispel any misconceptions that the change in leadership reflects some desire of the president or the secretary for the FDA to go in a different direction from the Gottlieb era,” Sharpless said. Meanwhile, Democrats are releasing a measure that would would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years of age and make it unlawful for companies to market certain products to those under 21.

Bloomberg: FDA Will Keep Pressure On Juul, Vaping For Teens

The Food and Drug Administration’s new acting commissioner said Tuesday that he’ll maintain the agency’s crackdown on youth vaping. Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless used his first official remarks to staff to reassure them that he plans to “maintain FDA’s current course of action in every area and proceed full-speed ahead,” according to a copy of his remarks released by the agency. (Edney, 4/16)

The Hill: House Dems Unveil Legislation Aimed At Curbing Youth Tobacco Use

Two Democratic House lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled legislation aimed at tamping down the uptick of tobacco and e-cigarette use in young people. Under the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act — spearheaded by House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), the former secretary of Health and Human Services under the Clinton administration — the government would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years of age. (Brufke, 4/16)

Bloomberg: Philip Morris Says It Doesn't Want You To Buy Its Cigarettes

The Marlboro maker reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday, giving investors the latest data on just how fast cigarette volumes are falling. With its public push to discourage smoking, Philip Morris isn’t fighting that trend. Instead, it’s ramping up focus on its IQOS heat-not-burn device, already sold in about 44 countries. “It makes financial sense because the new business is more sustainable, a better product for consumers. I’ve never seen where there is a better product for consumers and the company ended up in a worse situation financially,” said Chief Operating Officer Jacek Olczak. “IQOS and combustible volumes, they are 100 percent correlated. We’re not afraid of cannibalization.” (Kary, 4/17)

