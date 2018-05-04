Governor Touts New Hampshire Medicaid Expansion Agreement As Having ‘A Little Something For Everyone’

The state's House of Representatives voted to extend New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion program with an added work requirement.

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Sununu Touts Medicaid Expansion, Says He Can’t Support Voting Bill In Current Form

Gov. Chris Sununu says he doesn’t want to tell state lawmakers what to do, but said he’s hopeful they’ll find a resolution on competing and controversial voter eligibility bills. On Thursday, the governor praised the approval of a blockbuster Medicaid expansion measure, saying the bipartisan legislation has “a little something for everyone.” (Steinhauser, 5/3)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Supporters Of Expanded Medicaid Expansion Rally At State House

Around 250 supporters of Medicaid expansion swarmed the State House complex Wednesday, advocating for bill that would extend a federal program to provide health insurance coverage for about 50,000 low-income Granite Staters. The bill, Senate Bill 313, faces a crucial vote in the House today after surviving votes in the Senate and a string of committees. Supporters, who include Gov. Chris Sununu, say the program is vital to health care access and to drug and alcohol treatment programs and mental health services in New Hampshire. (DeWitt, 5/2)

And in Medicaid news out of Kansas —

KCUR: KanCare Compromise Gives Legislature Final Say On Medicaid Work Requirement

Kansas lawmakers have struck a deal to end their session-long battle over Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer's plan to tighten eligibility for KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program. The compromise, detailed in the final budget bill of the 2018 session, blocks Colyer from implementing a work requirement and lifetime benefit cap as part of his planned “KanCare 2.0” makeover of the program. (McLean, 5/3)

