Governors Walk Tightrope As Backlash Mounts: ‘We Have To Keep Doing The Right Thing’
Some governors are being pressured to lift restrictions ahead of what medical professionals recommend, but they are reiterating that they need to rely on science and not political rhetoric to make decisions.
Politico:
Backlash To The Backlash: Governors, Medical Officials Wary Of Rush To Reopen
America’s governors indicated on Sunday that they were continuing to walk a fine line in dealing with a global pandemic and economic desperation, as well as pushing back against resistance to measures designed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Governors from both parties discussed a range of difficult choices that would have been almost unimaginable three months ago — as well as such peculiar side issues as having armed protesters march on their capitols or needing to use the National Guard to protect coronavirus testing kits. (Perez and Cohen, 5/3)
The Washington Post:
As Washington Stumbled, Governors Stepped To The Forefront
The history of the United States has generally been written with the states in a subordinate role or cast in a negative light — but no longer. The story of America’s confrontation with the coronavirus pandemic is one in which states and their governors have been dominant. As Washington has stumbled, governors of both parties have acted to fill the void. States have pleaded with Washington for help, and sometimes have gotten it. As often, however, the tensions and disagreements between state leaders and the federal government — especially with President Trump — have come to define the crisis. (Balz, 5/3)
The New York Times:
Leaders Are Crying On The Job. Maybe That’s A Good Thing.
Charlie Baker, the Republican governor of Massachusetts, broke down while speaking about the death of his best friend’s mother. Eric Garcetti, the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, choked back tears while discussing the coronavirus’s impact on his city. Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff, has been crying frequently in meetings with White House staff, while Andrew M. Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York, has teared up on more than one occasion during his daily televised coronavirus briefings. (Bennett, 5/3)