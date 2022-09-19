Graham Abortion Ban Bill Divides Republican Party

Media outlets cover the political consternation stirred up by Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week abortion ban, with some Republican senators signaling opposition. Other news stories cover how the issue of abortion's legality are impacting midterm elections.

CNBC: Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Bill Baffles Some Republicans As Democrats Sharpen Attacks In Key Midterm Races

Republicans are distancing themselves from Sen. Lindsey Graham’s new proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, as Democrats hold up the bill as proof the GOP seeks to restrict abortion nationwide if it wins control of Congress in the November midterm elections. In Graham’s proposal, Democrats see another chance to leverage an issue that has appeared to boost their chances of holding at least one chamber of Congress. (Breuninger, 9/16)

The Hill: Swing-State Republicans On Defense Over Graham’s Abortion Ban

Democrats are working to take full advantage on the campaign trail of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) proposed 15-week abortion ban, looking to back their opponents into a corner on an issue Republicans had spent months trying to pivot away from. (Manchester, 9/18)

The Hill: These 15 GOP Senators Have Signaled Opposition To Graham’s Abortion Ban

At least 15 GOP lawmakers have signaled opposition to the legislation, with a majority saying abortion decisions should be handled on the state and local level rather than through a federal law. (Dress, 9/18)

The Hill: Graham Says He’s ‘Confident’ Americans Would Support National Abortion Ban

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday expressed confidence that the public would support his 15-week federal abortion ban proposal but acknowledged it does not have the votes to pass the Senate. “I’m pro-life, even in an election year,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream. (Schonfeld, 9/18)

More on how abortion is shaping the midterm elections —

Reuters: Abortion Gives Democrats A Shot At Flipping A Senate Seat In Wisconsin

Evidence is building that a wave of women voters might be the difference-maker if Democrats are to keep their Senate majority and stem their expected losses in the House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Wisconsin is one of several states where voter registrations among women have surged since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. (Oliphant, 9/16)

Politico: Abortion Ruling Has Put These 5 California House Races In Play

Control of the House will be decided by a handful of races around the nation, and California alone has at least five whose outcome may hinge on a single issue: abortion. ... Support for abortion rights is strong in California, where the Democrats who dominate state government have placed an initiative on the ballot to enshrine access in the state constitution. Prop 1, as it’s known, has support from 69 percent of likely voters. That’s expected to drive supporters of abortion rights to the polls in a way that will likely hurt GOP candidates in the tighter races, such as those held by Republican incumbents Rep. Mike Garcia in the suburbs at the northern edge of LA and Rep. Ken Calvert, who now must face voters in Palm Springs because of redistricting. (White, 9/18)

The Courier-Journal: Post Roe V. Wade, Abortion Is The X Factor In Kentucky's 2022 Election

Abortion is now prohibited in Kentucky, with exceptions only for life-threatening health risks, due to a "trigger" ban the Republican-controlled state legislature passed that took effect after the Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade. How Kentuckians vote in November could significantly impact the future of abortion access here. (Watkins, 9/19)

CNN: Podcast: How Abortion Could Swing The Midterms

Primary season is over, and we are less than 60 days away from the midterm elections. We examine what’s at stake in November, preview the key races to watch and look at how the abortion issue is galvanizing voters of both parties in a key governor’s race. (9/18)

In other election news —

AP: Sarah Sanders Released From Hospital After Cancer Surgery

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation with her physician, Sarah was discharged from an Arkansas hospital—cancer free,” said Sanders spokesperson Judd Deere. “She will spend the remaining portion of her recovery at home.” (9/17)

