Graham Vows A ‘Smart’ Health Law Repeal If Republicans Retake The House

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said his legislation would shift money from states that expanded Medicaid to ones that didn't. "If we could get the money back to the states, Democratic policies would be tested against our policies," Graham said. State insurance news comes out of North Carolina and Georgia, as well.

The Hill: Graham Promises ObamaCare Repeal If Trump, Republicans Win In 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said this week that Republicans would push to repeal ObamaCare if they win back the House and President Trump is reelected in 2020. "If we can get the House back and keep our majority in the Senate, and President Trump wins reelection, I can promise you not only are we going to repeal ObamaCare, we're going to do it in a smart way where South Carolina will be the biggest winner," Graham said in an interview with a South Carolina radio station. (Hellmann, 8/8)

North Carolina Health News: Lawmakers Move Forward On Small Business Health Plan Bill

Realtors, small business owners and other employees in small businesses could have access to another option for health insurance if the state legislature has its way. In the coming days, it’s likely the General Assembly will be sending a bill to Gov. Roy Cooper that allows for the creation of association health plans, to allow for what could be plans with lower premiums. Senate Bill 86 represents a priority long held by many in the state as a way of getting health insurance to more North Carolinians. It would allow long-standing statewide associations such as the NC Realtors’ Association or the state Chamber of Commerce to create plans for their members. (Hoban, 8/9)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Health Insurance Premiums In 2020: Flat For State Teachers, Employees

For the second year in a row, hundreds of thousands of Georgia teachers and state workers won’t see their health insurance premiums increase. But some retired teachers and employees on the State Health Benefit Plan could see their rates jump. (Salzer, 8/8)

Georgia Health News: Health Plan Won’t Raise Rates Next Year For Teachers, State Employees

It’s the second straight time that these health benefit costs will remain the same from one year to the next for non-Medicare members. The State Health Benefit Plan, with a budget of more than $3 billion, covers about 660,000 state employees, teachers, other school personnel, retirees and dependents. (Miller, 8/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription