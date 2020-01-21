Guidance To Allow States To Request Block Grant Waivers For Medicaid Programs Expected Soon

Approving state waivers to change Medicaid funding to block grants would be among the Trump administration’s most controversial moves to reshape Medicaid. While supporters of block granting say it gives states more flexibility, critics warn that it creates incentives for states to cut aid for its most vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, Medicaid expansion advocates are frustrated by the last remaining red-state holdouts.

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration To Soon Issue Guidance On Medicaid Block Grants

The Trump administration plans to release guidance as soon as this month for granting states waivers to convert Medicaid funding to block grants, according to two people familiar with the matter, paving the way for a transformation of the 55-year-old program that is likely to reignite a partisan feud. The impending release comes as a surprise after the Office of Management and Budget, which reviews regulatory actions, indicated in November that block-grant instructions had been withdrawn. Lawmakers and legal advisers speculated that the guidance may have been shelved or significantly delayed. (Armour, 1/19)

The Hill: Medicaid Advocates Frustrated By Red-State Holdouts

The politics of Medicaid expansion are changing as an increasing number of red states are dropping their opposition, but for expansion advocates there is also increasing frustration at the remaining holdouts. To date, 36 states and the District of Columbia have adopted Medicaid expansion, including a handful of conservative strongholds. (Weixel, 1/20)

And in other Medicaid news from New York and Tennessee —

The Wall Street Journal: New York’s Health-Care Industry Awaits Cuomo’s Budget-Deficit Fix

Officials representing New York’s hospitals, nursing homes, counties and insurance plans are bracing for reductions to Medicaid funding as Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposes a new state budget this week. The Democratic governor will have to bridge a projected $6.1 billion deficit in a roughly $175 billion spending plan. About $4 billion of the shortfall comes from cost overruns in the state’s Medicaid program, which provides health-care services for more than six million people. The current state budget expires March 31. (Vielkind, 1/20)

Nashville Tennessean: TennCare Director Gabe Roberts Leaving Amid Block Grant Negotiations

Division of TennCare Director Gabe Roberts, a driving force behind Tennessee's ongoing effort to secure a federal Medicaid block grant, is leaving the state to work in the private sector. Roberts, who has been with the agency since 2013 and was appointed director by Gov. Bill Lee last January, most recently has overseen the state's application with the federal government for a Medicaid block grant, making Tennessee the first in the nation to apply for one. (Allison, 1/17)

