Having Dedicated Hospital Space For Caregivers Actually Makes Economic Sense, And Facilities Are Starting To Listen

Under the health law, there are penalties on hospitals for avoidable readmissions. Providing support for family caregivers could help keep patients from having to come back to the facility. Meanwhile, some hospitals are revamping to become more energy efficient, and they're saving millions.

Modern Healthcare: Few Hospitals Dedicate Space For Family Caregivers, But That Could Change

Dedicated spaces for family caregivers are rare. Fewer than 20 acute-care hospitals have them, according to experts in the field, and Burke says theirs, which opened in June, is the first such caregiver center inside a rehab hospital. Even so, caregiver advocates believe several factors are coming together to convince hospitals such investments make economic sense even as margins are increasingly crunched. The Affordable Care Act put in place penalties for avoidable readmissions, which caregivers can help prevent, and some encouraging programs are cropping up to pay caregivers for their work. (Bannow, 8/15)

Kaiser Health News: Energy-Hog Hospitals: When They Start Thinking Green, They See Green

Hospitals are energy hogs. With their 24/7 lighting, heating and water needs, they use up to five times more energy than a fancy hotel. Executives at some systems view their facilities like hotel managers, adding amenities, upscale new lobbies and larger parking garages in an effort to attract patients and increase revenue. But some hospitals are revamping with a different goal in mind: becoming more energy-efficient, which can also boost the bottom line. (Appleby, 8/16)

In other news —

Modern Healthcare: Young Nurses Seek Advanced Degrees, Leaving Gaps In Direct Patient Care

More young nurses are opting to obtain advanced degrees, which could help fill gaps in primary care. But it could also take them away from the patient's bedside. Nearly half of millennial nurses (ages 19-36), 35% of those in Generation X (ages 37-53), and 12% of baby boomers (ages 54-71) plan to become advanced-practice nurses, according to AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency that polled nearly 3,400 nurses in April 2017. (Kacik, 8/15)

