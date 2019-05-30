He ‘Has A Sixth Sense For People Who Are Struggling’: Personal Tragedy Helps Joe Biden Connect With Voters

Former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden lost his son to cancer four years ago, giving him a perspective that allows him to reach grief-stricken voters. In other news, Biden released a plan on education that would boost the number of psychologists and other health providers in schools.

The New York Times: Four Years After Beau Biden’s Death, His Father Bonds With Voters In Pain

Joseph R. Biden Jr. has a habit of bringing people to tears. For Teri Inverso, a Pennsylvania voter attending Mr. Biden’s Philadelphia rally this month, the moment came as she talked about her late parents and recalled how the former vice president coped with the death of his son Beau. For Lisa Gatto, a sister-in-law of former Representative Steve Israel, it was when she once opened up to Mr. Biden about her experience battling breast cancer, Mr. Israel recalled. (Glueck, 5/30)

The Washington Post: Biden Offers Education Plan

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled his first major policy plan as a 2020 presidential candidate, an education proposal that would help teachers tackle debt, triple funding for districts with a high proportion of low-income students, and boost the number of psychologists and other health professionals in schools. (Sonmez, 5/28)

