Health Advisers Include New Options For Life-Saving Cervical Cancer Screening

Because most cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, the US Preventive Services Task Force says women ages 30-65 now have the choice to get an HPV test every five years, a Pap test every three years or a combination of both tests every five years. Also in women's health news: a bill is being introduced to address the disparity in maternal health outcomes.

NPR: For Cervical Cancer Screening, Women Over 30 Can Now Choose The HPV Test Only

Federal health advisors say women can now consider three options when it's time for their cervical cancer screening tests. The influential group, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), has expanded its recommendations for this potentially life-saving exam. The new recommendations are published in the latest issue of JAMA. (Harris, 8/21)

CNN: New Cervical Cancer Screening Recommendations Include More Options

In the past, the recommendations for women in that age group had suggested a Pap every three years and co-testing every five years. However, for women between 21 and 30, the previous recommendation of only a Pap smear every three years remains in place. That has been a guideline since the introduction of the Pap, also called exfoliative cytology, 75 years ago. (LaMotte, 8/21)

Also on the topic of women's health -

Los Angeles Times: Maternal Mortality Rates In The U.S. Have Risen Steadily. Sen. Kamala Harris Has A Plan To Change That

Sen. Kamala Harris says she wants to force the medical community to address an uncomfortable reality: Black women in the United States are three to four times more likely than white women to die immediately before or after child birth. The California Democrat plans to introduce a bill Wednesday to provide $30 million in annual grants to train against racial bias and to incentivize healthcare professionals to address the disparity in maternal health outcomes. (Haberkorn, 8/22)

