Health Advisory Group Recommends Hepatitis A Shots For Homeless As Outbreaks Increase

The panel's unanimous recommendation to vaccinate against the contagious liver disease would make it easier for health care workers who serve the homeless to offer hepatitis A shots along with other services. The panel draws up advice for the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press: US Advisory Group Urges Hepatitis A Shots For Homeless

For the first time, a U.S. advisory committee is recommending a routine vaccination for homeless people, voting Wednesday to urge hepatitis A shots to prevent future outbreaks of the contagious liver disease. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation at a meeting in Atlanta. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt it and send guidance to health care providers. (10/24)

The Washington Post: Expert Panel Urges Hepatitis A Shots For Homeless In U.S.

Hepatitis A outbreaks have increased since 2016, partly because of homelessness and drug use, health experts said. Crowding and poor hygiene among the homeless and drug users have contributed to transmission. The virus is spread through contaminated food and dirty needles used for injecting drugs. As of last week, 12 states have reported more than 7,500 hepatitis A infections since January 2017, according to data presented at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. There were more than 4,300 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Homeless people made up more than 40 percent of the cases in San Diego and more than 10 percent of cases in Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and West Virginia. (Sun, 10/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription