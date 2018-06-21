Health And Wellness Trend Taking A Toll On Companies’ Profits From Sugary Drinks

Concerns about sugar are prompting customers to skip the fraps and go for other options instead.

The Associated Press: Are Sugar Worries Weighing On Frappuccino Sales?

Frappuccino sales are struggling, and concerns about how much sugar the slushy drinks contain may be among the reasons. Starbucks says sales from the drinks that mix coffee, ice, syrup and milk are down 3 percent from a year ago, and is blaming the "health and wellness" trend for the dip. "These are oftentimes more indulgent beverages— higher in sugar, higher in calories," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during a presentation to investors Tuesday. (6/20)

In related news —

The Associated Press: FDA Reconsiders Added Sugar Label For Maple Syrup, Honey

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering its plan to require that pure maple syrup and honey be labeled as containing added sugars. Maple syrup producers had rallied against the plan, saying the nutrition labels updates were misleading, illogical and confusing and could hurt their industries. (6/20)

San Jose Mercury News: Out With Soda, Juice And Chocolate Milk - California Could Become First State To Restrict Kids’ Meals

Under a bill advancing in the Capitol, restaurants could offer only water or milk with meals marketed for children. ...It’s the Legislature’s latest attempt to combat obesity and diabetes by limiting how much soda Californians drink. (6/20)

The Associated Press: Science Says: What Makes Something Truly Addictive

Now that the world's leading public health group says too much Minecraft can be an addiction, could overindulging in chocolate, exercise, even sex, be next? The short answer is probably not. The new "gaming disorder" classification from the World Health Organization revives a debate in the medical community about whether behaviors can cause the same kind of addictive illness as drugs. (6/21)

