Health Care A ‘Huge’ Priority For Voters As Midterms Near

Democrats have seized the issue that was once used against them, while Republicans are focusing on economy. Immigration is also a top concern for many voters. Meanwhile, lawmakers are desperate to avoid a government shutdown before the midterms.

The Wall Street Journal: Voters Focus On Economy, Health Care And Immigration In Midterms

When Lou Hurst heads to the polls this November, two issues will be at the top of her mind as she casts her vote in the 2018 midterm election: the economy and health care. While she acknowledges that a low unemployment rate and other indicators point to a strong economy, Ms. Hurst said she is worried about wealth inequality and stagnant wage growth. She also is concerned that Republicans, if they keep total control of Congress, would again try to repeal or gut the Affordable Care Act. (Duehren, 9/3)

Politico: GOP Leaders Scramble To Avoid Pre-Election Day Shutdown

Congressional Republicans return to Washington on Tuesday with a singular goal for September: avoid a government shutdown. But with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, that’s easier said than done. (Bade and Bresnahan, 9/3)

