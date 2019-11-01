Health Law Enrollment Opens: Experts Predict Fewer Sign-Ups Despite Stronger Marketplace

Open enrollment opens Friday and ends Dec. 15 for the 38 states that use healthcare.gov. The remaining states manage their own platforms, and some have deadlines that stretch into January.

The Hill: New ObamaCare Enrollment Period Faces Trump Headwinds

When ObamaCare’s open enrollment period begins Friday, many people can expect to find lower premiums and more plan options on healthcare.gov. But experts and advocates are projecting the number of enrollees for 2020 will decrease for a fourth consecutive year, in large part because of actions taken by the Trump administration. (Hellmann, 10/31)

The CT Mirror: Open Enrollment Begins Today. Here's What You Need To Know.

Open enrollment for 2020 health plans on Connecticut’s insurance exchange is now underway. It’s the seventh enrollment period for the state’s marketplace, and despite a recent drop in the number of uninsured people, health officials are still trying to reach the nearly 187,000 residents who lack coverage. (Carlesso, 11/1)

Miami Herald: Open Enrollment For The Affordable Care Act Begins Friday

Islara Souto, the navigation program director at Epilepsy Florida, said federal budget cuts have left her organization with only about half as many ACA outreach workers as she had last year. She now has seven navigators instead of 12 serving the South Florida region of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties during the six-week enrollment period for 2020 that starts Friday and ends Dec. 15. (Conarck, 11/1)

Health News Florida: Florida's Rate Of Uninsured Children Continues To Increase

The number and rate of uninsured children continued to increase in Florida and across the nation in 2018, according to a report released today by Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families. The report finds that the number of uninsured children is now at the highest levels since major provisions of the Affordable Care Act took effect. (Miller, 10/31)

NH Times Union: Need Health Insurance? Don't Wait, Federal Enrollment Runs Until Dec. 15

With more than 40,000 New Hampshire residents expected to sign up for federally subsidized health care through the Affordable Care Act next year, state and health care officials are reminding people that open enrollment for 2020 coverage begins Friday and lasts for six weeks. Health insurance premiums are expected to drop about 6% compared to double-digit increases in recent years, according to state officials. The Affordable Care Act — commonly referred to as Obamacare — was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010. (Phelps, 10/31)

Kaiser Health News: Obamacare’s Star Ratings Offer A Glimmer Of Insight ― But Not For All

As millions of Americans start shopping Friday for individual health insurance for 2020, they will see federal ratings comparing the quality of health plans on the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces. But Christina Rinehart of Moberly, Mo., who has bought coverage on the federal insurance exchange for several years, won’t be swayed by the new five-star rating system. (Weber and Galewitz, 11/1)

