Coverage Campaign: The White House Effort ‘To Sell’ The Health Law

The Washington Post details how the White House plans to sell the health law and to persuade young people to buy health insurance. Meanwhile, The Hill reports on how a public relations contract related to Obamacare is being boosted by $33 million.

The Washington Post's Wonk Blog: Obama's Last Campaign: Inside The White House Plan To Sell Obamacare

Deep inside the White House, in a bare room that the chief of staff uses for meetings, David Simas is still thinking about turnout. Turnout has been Simas's job for years now. As director of public-opinion research and polling for President Obama's reelection campaign, Simas was at the center of the effort to find and persuade young and minority voters to go to the polls like they did in 2008 (Klein and Kliff, 7/17).

The Hill: HHS Adds $33 Million To Obamacare PR Contract

The Obama administration has added roughly $33 million to a contract with a public relations firm to help promote President Obama's signature health care law. A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said the extra money was added to a contract with the PR firm Weber Shandwick (Baker, 7/17).

