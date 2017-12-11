Health Officials, Hospitals On High Alert As Wildfires Burn Across California

Officials advise that people limit their outdoor activity, close windows and use air conditioning that recirculates inside air to avoid the negative health consequences of the fires.

Los Angeles Times: Southern California's Hospitals Prepare For The Worst As Embers Ignite Throughout The Region

Hospitals across Southern California reported that high numbers of patients with breathing problems caused by this week's wildfires visited emergency rooms. Health officials in Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties warned of high pollution levels caused by smoke. The microscopic particles in smoke can penetrate deep into the lungs, creating a hazard for those who already have heart or lung problems such as asthma, emphysema or COPD. (Karlamangla, 12/8)

Los Angeles Times: Polluted Air, Health Problems Brought By Southern California Fires Are Expected To Linger

A week of major wind-whipped fires across Southern California has caused significant air pollution and health problems. The air quality is worst in and around fires burning from Ventura County to San Diego County, but the smoke has traveled to places not threatened by the flames. And with the Santa Ana winds dying down, officials say the smoke could stick around for a while. (Karlamangla and Vives, 12/9)

PBS NewsHour: How Smoke From California’s Fires Is Harming The Most Vulnerable

Climate change-focused research published in the journal Environmental Research Letters a year ago concluded smoke could send 30 more people to hospitals across the West each year during the late 2040s than was the case 40 years earlier as smoke waves become more frequent and severe, mostly in the late summer and early fall. ...Impacts could be heavy in parts of central Colorado and Washington — and in Southern California. (Upton and Wheeling, 12/9)

