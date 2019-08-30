Health Officials Zeroing In On THC As Common Thread In Mysterious Vaping-Related Lung Diseases

Officials are narrowing the possible culprits to chemicals or additives in vaping products that use THC, the component in marijuana that makes users high, as well as adulterants in nicotine vaping products. In Wisconsin, nine out of 10 of the state's vaping cases involved THC. Health officials have struggled to find the cause of the illness which has now spread to at least 29 states.

The Associated Press: THC Found In Wisconsin Vaping Cases That Led To Illnesses

Nearly nine out of 10 cases where vaping led to people developing a severe lung disease in Wisconsin involved the use of THC products, such as waxes or oils, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said Thursday. Health officials said that 89% of the 27 people they interviewed who became sick reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. (8/29)

The Washington Post: As Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Spike, Investigators Eye Contaminants

Officials are narrowing the possible culprits to adulterants in vaping products purported to have THC, the component in marijuana that makes users high, as well as adulterants in nicotine vaping products. The sudden onset of these mysterious illnesses and the patients’ severe and distinctive symptoms have led investigators to focus on contaminants, rather than standard vaping products that have been in wide use for many years. (Sun and McGinley, 8/29)

NBC News: Vaping-Related Lung Disease Cases Surge To Nearly 300 Nationwide

At least 298 people have been hospitalized nationwide with severe lung disease apparently related to vaping. The new number — a more than 50 percent jump from what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Friday — is the result of data collected from state health departments by NBC News. (Edwards, 8/29)

CNN: City Of Milwaukee Urges Everyone Who Lives There To Stop Vaping Immediately

The city of Milwaukee issued a stern warning to residents: Stop vaping immediately. The advisory came after 16 people were hospitalized with chemical pneumonia, a severe illness that causes lung inflammation, the Milwaukee health department said. All of them reported vaping or "dabbing" -- inhaling potent marijuana products -- before they were hospitalized, the department said. The link between vaping and respiratory illness isn't fully understood, officials said, but in the meantime, they're advising residents to stop using vapes, e-cigarettes and liquid THC products. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the main psychoactive component of marijuana. (Andrew, 8/29)

The Associated Press: Probes Of E-Cigarette Giant Juul Underway In Illinois, DC

E-cigarette giant Juul Labs is facing mounting scrutiny from state law enforcement officials, with the attorneys general in Illinois and the District of Columbia investigating how the company's blockbuster vaping device became so popular with underage teens, The Associated Press has learned. The company's rapid rise to the top of the multi-billion dollar U.S. e-cigarette market has been accompanied by accusations from parents, politicians and public health advocates that Juul fueled a vaping craze among high schoolers. (Lardner and Perrone, 8/30)

Ventura County Star: Two Suspected Vaping Injury Cases Reported In County; THC Involved

Two Ventura County residents were hospitalized and later released for acute lung disease in illnesses suspected to be linked to vaping, local public health officials reported Thursday. Both people vaped tetrahydrocannabinol or a related ingredient, said Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. (Kisken, 8/29)

The Denver Channel: Inhaling A 'Chemistry Experiment': Colorado Confirms Second Case Of Vaping-Related Lung Illness

Colorado state health officials have confirmed a second case of a vaping-related lung illness. Dr. Tony Cappello with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the case on Thursday morning in a press conference with Rep. Diana DeGette. He said they determined the illness was related to vaping on Wednesday evening. (Butzer, 8/29)

