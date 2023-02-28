Health Provider Offers Free Care To People Affected By Ohio Train Incident

Fox News says Florida-based The Wellness Company, a virtual provider of "health care, supplements and wellness services" will offer free medical care for those affected by the toxic train derailment. A House committee will probe the EPA's response to the incident, Reuters says.

Fox News: Victims Of Ohio Train Derailment Can Get Free Medical Assistance From Virtual Health Care Company

As residents of East Palestine, Ohio, continue to struggle in the aftermath of the train derailment and subsequent toxic chemical fires earlier this month, a health-focused company has pledged to provide free medical care for victims. The Wellness Company of Boca Raton, Florida, is a virtual provider of health care, supplements and wellness services. (Rudy, 2/27)

Reuters: House Committee To Probe EPA Response To Ohio Derailment

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Monday it is opening an inquiry into the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) actions following the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio derailment of a Norfolk Southern operated train. (2/27)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Dies In The House

Wyoming's "Don't Say Gay" bill has failed this session, having missed a key deadline Friday evening. The bill was a close copy of a law passed in Florida last year. In Florida, the law limits what can be talked about in public schools. Wyoming lawmakers drafted a similar bill this session. (Victor, 2/27)

NPR: House Rep. Joaquin Castro Underwent Surgery To Remove Gastrointestinal Tumors

House Rep. Joaquin Castro underwent surgery Monday to remove tumors from his gastrointestinal tract, he said. Castro, who represents Texas' 20th Congressional District, said in a statement that the tumors, which doctors discovered last summer in a series of tests, were small and slow-growing and did not present any symptoms. (Archie, 2/28)

New Hampshire Public Radio: New Overdose Prevention Van Seeks To Bring Narcan, Other Supplies To More People In NH

As drug deaths rise in New Hampshire, a new mobile service aims to make it easier for people to get life-saving supplies like the overdose-reversal medication naloxone. The New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition recently launched what it’s calling its overdose prevention van — a vehicle stocked with naloxone, fentanyl test strips, wound care kits, bottled water, COVID tests and other items. (Cuno-Booth, 2/27)

Des Moines Register: Rapid Rise In Iowa Medical Marijuana Waivers Fuels Fears Of Abuse

The website for Iowa's only medical cannabis manufacturer is bold and splashy, with a trendily dressed couple casually loitering next to a big black-and-white message on a startling red background: "Get full THC in Iowa. Legally," Bud & Mary's message proclaims. "There's no THC cap on Iowa medical cannabis, and getting a card is fast and easy. Get your med card today!" (Ramm, 2/27)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Lawmakers Want To Speed Up Health Insurance Authorizations

Wayne Township Schools teacher Alyssa Preddie Allen was diagnosed in October with complex migraines ― complex because they come with stroke symptoms ― and her doctor prescribed medication. But that wasn't the end of the story. (Dwyer, 2/27)

The New York Times: NYC Banned Sleeping At Homeless Drop-In Centers. But One Is Resisting

The city’s overnight drop-in centers for homeless and runaway youth, which are serving a rising number of young people, received a jarring message last month: “Effective immediately, providers are required to discontinue the practice of allowing youth and young adults to sleep overnight.” At least one of the centers has responded in turn: no. (Needelman, 2/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription