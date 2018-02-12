Health Provisions In Congress’ Budget Touted As ‘Beacon Of Light’ In The Legislation

Health providers were pleasantly surprised by some of the health care wins that were achieved through the budget deal that was hammered out last week.

Modern Healthcare: Beacon Of Light: Healthcare Additions In Budget Law Pleasantly Surprise Providers

Congress' long-awaited budget deal, passed before dawn last Friday, serves as the most significant piece of healthcare legislation since President Donald Trump took office. The extensive healthcare package, hammered out largely behind closed doors in the Senate, in many ways took Washington by surprise. Among its provisions were an extra four years of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program, a repeal of the Affordable Care Act's Independent Payment Advisory Board, and a provision to accelerate the closure of what's known as the Medicare Part D "donut hole" for seniors. (Luthi, 2/9)

Denver Post: Federal Budget Deal Tosses Colorado Community Health Centers A Lifeline — But Not A Very Long One

The $400 billion budget deal to end this week’s brief federal shutdown contained two measures that make Colorado health advocates very happy, at least for the short term. The bill provides a two-year extension of funding for community health centers, which serve more than 500,000 mostly low-income Coloradans a year. The bill also delays for two years cuts to payments that hospitals receive when they care for large numbers of uninsured or underinsured patients. (Ingold, 2/9)

Reuters: U.S. Budget Deal Grants $1.5 Billion For Drug-Affected Babies, Families

A U.S. budget deal adopted by Congress on Friday includes what advocates call a landmark compromise to provide an estimated $1.5 billion over 10 years to try to keep struggling families together, including those with babies born dependent on opioids. The provision allows assistance on mental health, substance abuse and parenting whenever any child is deemed at imminent risk of entering foster care. It also offers support for relatives who unexpectedly assume responsibility for a child when a parent cannot. (Wilson and Shiffman, 2/9)

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ There’s A Really Big Health Bill In That Budget Deal

The bipartisan budget deal that passed Congress this week includes enough health policy changes to keep reporters and analysts busy for months. In addition to renewing funding for Community Health Centers for two more years, the bill extends funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program for four years beyond the six approved last month; repeals the controversial (but never implemented) Independent Payment Advisory Board for Medicare and permanently repeals Medicare’s caps on certain types of outpatient therapy. (2/9)

