Here Are 31 Examples Of Times The Trump Administration Has Rolled Back LGBTQ Protections

ProPublica compiles a list of rules and changes made under President Donald Trump that affect the health and safety of LGBTQ Americans.

ProPublica: Under Trump, LGBTQ Progress Is Being Reversed In Plain Sight

When he campaigned for president, Donald Trump posed with the rainbow flag and became the first GOP nominee to mention LGBTQ citizens in his convention speech. In his first month as president, he signed an executive order stating he was “determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.” Yet since taking office, Trump’s administration has acted to dismantle federal protections and resources for LGBTQ Americans, particularly those gained under President Barack Obama. (Berg and Syed, 11/22)

The CT Mirror: Connecticut Communities Score High On LGBTQ Issues, Civil Rights Group Says

Connecticut cities and towns scored higher than average in a national assessment of laws and policies supporting the LGBTQ community, with Stamford and Hartford at the top in the state, according to a report released Tuesday by the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign. The campaign, which is the nation’s largest civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, partnered with the Equality Federation Institute to produce a “Municipal Equality Index” for 506 communities in 50 states assessing them on a scale of zero to 100 points. (Megan, 11/20)

