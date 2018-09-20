Here Comes Flu Season: Health Law Requires Free Vaccines, If You Know Where To Get One

It's no surprise the CDC wants more people to get the flu shot — only 40 percent of adults do. But what many people might not know is where to get the vaccine for free and that it's your best bet to prevent the flu. Meanwhile, Delaware is reporting its first cases of the season, a month earlier than last year.

The Associated Press: Flu Shots: A Pinch In The Arm, But Not Always In Your Wallet

It's flu shot season, but the pinch of a shot doesn't have to also hurt your wallet. Health officials recommend that nearly all Americans get flu vaccinations to blunt the impact of a disease that annually infects millions. Roughly 145 million Americans get flu shots each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That count represents about 60 percent of children and 40 percent of adults. (Stobbe, 9/19)

The Associated Press: Flu Cases Found In All Delaware Counties; 1 Hospitalized

Delaware health officials say flu cases have been confirmed in the state’s three counties and one person has been hospitalized. The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that at least one flu case has been confirmed in each county since last week. The state confirmed its first flu case last year in late October. The flu last year killed more than 30 Delawarians, the highest amount since the state started keeping records in 2004. (9/20)

