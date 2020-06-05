HHS Considers Extending Telemedicine Flexibility For Medicare Beneficiaries After The Pandemic
There are regulatory barriers in place though that would will require HHS coordination with and support from other federal agencies, Congress and state governments in order to make some of the current practices permanent. In other technology news, investment interest in health IT companies dips.
Modern Healthcare:
No 'Simple Switch' For Telemedicine Expansion, HHS Senior Adviser Says
HHS is reviewing possible steps to extend telemedicine flexibilities enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior adviser at HHS said Thursday, but eliminating regulatory barriers will require support from other federal agencies, Congress and state governments. (Cohen, 6/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Private Equity Funds' Interest In Health IT Dips During COVID-19
Private equity funds are reporting slightly less interest in investing in health IT companies in the wake of COVID-19, according to a new survey. While 73.7% of private equity funds reported considering investing in population health management companies before COVID-19, only 67.5% are after the pandemic, according to Healthcare Growth Partners' survey of 80 venture capital, growth equity and buyout funds. Interest in revenue cycle management companies dropped from 72.5% to 65%. (Cohen, 6/3)