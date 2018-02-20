HHS Has Been Quietly Reversing Strides Made In Fostering, Protecting LGBT Heath Care

The LGBT population can be vulnerable to discrimination in health care settings, but the Trump administration says the changes within HHS are part of an approach to include LGBT health as part of its broader strategy. Meanwhile, a top HHS communications official becomes the latest in the administration to move to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Politico: Trump Administration Dismantles LGBT-Friendly Policies

The nation's health department is taking steps to dismantle LGBT health initiatives, as political appointees have halted or rolled back regulations intended to protect LGBT workers and patients, removed LGBT-friendly language from documents and reassigned the senior adviser dedicated to LGBT health. The sharp reversal from Obama-era policies carries implications for a population that's been historically vulnerable to discrimination in health care settings, say LGBT health advocates. A Health Affairs study last year found that many LGBT individuals have less access to care than heterosexuals; in a Harvard-Robert Wood Johnson-NPR survey one in six LGBT individuals reported experiencing discrimination from doctors or at a clinic. (Diamond, 2/19)

Stat: HHS Communications Head To Depart For Job At White House Drug Office

Charmaine Yoest, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, is leaving HHS for the Office of National Drug Control Policy, three sources with knowledge of the move told STAT. She is the latest administration official to leave for the drug policy office, which has seen significant staff turnover throughout the year and especially following the withdrawal of Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.) from the confirmation process to lead the agency. (Facher, 2/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription