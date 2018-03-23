John Bardis, a longtime friend of former HHS secretary Tom Price, did not face any additional accusations over his office approving Price's charter jet flights.

Politico: HHS Official Who Approved Tom Price's Flights Resigns John Bardis, a top HHS official who signed off on ex-Secretary Tom Price's charter jet flights, is resigning effective April 6, the agency confirmed Thursday. The health care entrepreneur and longtime friend of Price's from Georgia served as HHS assistant secretary of administration since March 2017 and was responsible for departmental operations. He also helped oversee the ReImagine HHS project, an initiative to overhaul the agency and cut costs. (Diamond, 3/22)

Modern Healthcare: John Bardis Leaves Cybersecurity Post At HHS

The post was one of the highest in command at the agency and was charged with oversight of maintaining security of the medical information of more than 100 million Americans. The office also is a liaison to the intelligence community. "As assistant secretary for administration, Bardis initiated and led a number of ambitious efforts to rapidly advance the department's work in acquisitions, human resources and other critical management areas. Both HHS Secretary Alex Azar and I have been happy to see these plans bear fruit already," Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan said. (Aguilar, 3/22)