HHS Pledges To Fingerprint Workers At Immigration Detention Facility, But Warns It Could Take Awhile

The promise comes after a report that background screenings to check employees' history for child abuse or neglect were waived. Lawmakers joined the public outcry over the news. “These are children who are in our trust,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “The United States of America has a legal responsibility for the safety.”

The Hill: HHS Says It May Take A Month To Retroactively Fingerprint Workers At Migrant Tent City

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it could take a month to retroactively fingerprint workers at the migrant tent city in Texas. The pledge comes days after an HHS watchdog report raised concerns that none of the staff at a refugee camp in Tornillo, Texas were subject to an FBI fingerprint checks. More than 2,300 teens are currently being held at the tent city, the AP reported. (Birnbaum, 11/29)

The Associated Press: Lawmakers Press For Fingerprinting Of Detention Camp Staff

“These issues must be addressed and remedied without delay,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It was co-signed by other Democratic House members. They asked for a briefing before Dec. 11 and a hearing in the new Congress early next year. “Similar to building a wall from sea to shining sea, detaining kids in Tornillo is the most expensive and least effective policy approach that fails to address root causes of migration flows or make anyone safer,” said Rep. Will Hurd, a Texas Republican whose district includes the detention camp. (Mendoza and Burke, 11/29)

Meanwhile —

CNN: Record Numbers Of Migrant Kids In US Custody

Juan is caught in a record backlog that has 14,000 children experiencing longer detention times in shelters across America, according to a Department of Health and Human Services official. About 11,900 children were detained in June, that number rose to 12,800 in September. As detention times increase, with some staying up to a year, caretakers have seen children exhibit mental health and behavioral problems, according to a source inside a large detention service provider. This source adds that the unaccompanied children are considered higher risk. And while, in years past, child shelters used to be mission-driven (to serve children), now they are at full capacity and more policy driven. (Flores, Edwards, Said and Schneider, 11/30)

